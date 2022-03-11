Earlier, NURTW suspended its Lagos chapter’s chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo over allegations of misconduct against the apex body

The suspension order was issued via a letter dated March 9, 2022 signed by the general secretary for the national body, Kabiru Yau, who promised to ensure that the NURTW constitution remains sacrosanct and adhered to by members across the country

In a recent move, Governor Sanwo-Olu has therefore suspended the union activities from all parks in the state

Following the crisis engulfing the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW) in Lagos state, the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu government has suspended the activities of the union from all parks and garages with immediate effect.

The commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, made this known through a statement seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, March 10.

The statement titled, ‘Lagos Suspends Nurtw From Parks’, read:

“After considering the provisions of the law, the Government hereby suspends the activities of NURTW, which must cease to operate in all parks and garages in Lagos State.

“The Government will set up a Committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages. Members of the committee will be key stakeholders in the sector.

“The Government’s position is premised on its responsibility to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in all parks and garages in Lagos State.”

Earlier, the national body of the union on Thursday suspended its Lagos state chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, following weeks of protracted conflict and leadership tussle.

Hours later, Akinsanya at a press conference at the NURTW Secretariat in the Agege area of the Lagos announced his withdrawal and that of lieutenants from the union.

He also asked Sanwo-Olu to take over the running of all parks and garages in the state till peace returned to the union.

