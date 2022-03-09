During the face-off, the suspect and his associates viciously attacked operatives of the anti-narcotic squad

The arrest of the notorious drug peddler will be the second time after he had previously been arrested and kept in custody by the NDLEA

Chairman of the NDLEA said all loopholes will be blocked and operatives will be stationed in strategic locations to impede drug peddlers

Jalingo, Taraba - At least seven officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have been injured during a face-off with some drug peddlers at Nukai market, along Jalingo-Wukari road in the Taraba state capital, Jalingo.

The incident was said to have led to one vehicle being damaged as the anti-narcotic squad impeded and arrested the alleged drug peddler.

The NDLEA chairman says the agency will reinforce and position its operatives in strategic locations to impede drug activities. Photo Credit: NDLEA

Source: Twitter

According to a statement issued by the NDLEA on Wednesday, March 9, the incident happened at about 2 pm on Tuesday, March 8 where the operatives of the NDLEA nabbed a suspect known as Micha Godwin who is said to be the leader of the drug cartel.

Legit.ng gathered that despite the attack to resist arrest, the anti-narcotic squad was able to recover some illicit substance from the suspects stored in a warehouse.

It was also gathered that soon after the arrest of Micha, miscreants mobilized from the community to attack the officers and vehicles with reinforcement weapons.

However, the attack was foiled with help of a joint operation of the agency’s state Command other security agencies.

The arrested suspect, Godwin however denied he was involved in mobilizing hoodlums who attack operatives of the anti-narcotic squad as he disclosed that it was his second in the custody of the NDLEA.

Reacting to the incident, the chairman of the NDLEA, Mohamed Buba Marwa condemned the attack and directed an immediate switch to new operational guidelines that will make officers and men well-positioned to defend themselves adequately in the course of carrying out their duties.

He again warned that henceforth any obstruction or attack on NDLEA operatives in line of duty by suspects or their supporters would receive a commensurate response.

NDLEA Arrest Nabs Popular Singer Zinoleesky

Elsewhere in Lagos state, operatives of the NDLEA raided the apartment of popular singer Zinoleesky, on Thursday, February 24.

This was according to a video making the rounds on social media was filmed by an individual who went live on Instagram to show the world what transpired between the young musicians and NDLEA operatives.

The portion of the recording captured Zinoleesky and Mohbad struggling as they were arrested by the officials and were about to be whisked away.

NDLEA officers arrest comedian De General

Similarly, operatives of the NDLEA carried out a raid in the house of popular Instagram comedian, De General.

De General who also filmed the incident live on Instagram was seen being questioned by a female operative of the anti-drug agency.

An enraged De General, however, maintained that he had every right to record and show the world what was going on.

Source: Legit.ng