A disturbing video showing the moment NDLEA operatives arrested singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad has surfaced on social media

An individual who was present at the scene of the raid captured the incident on an Instagram live session

The video has sparked outrage from Nigerians on social media with some people condemning the approach of the NDLEA

Singers Oniyide Azeez aka Zinoleesky and Ileriola Aloba aka Mohbad have been arrested by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during a midnight raid at their Lagos residence on Thursday, February 24.

A video making the rounds on social media was filmed by an individual who went live on Instagram to show the world what transpired between the young musicians and NDLEA operatives.

Zinoleesky, 26, and Mohbad, 22, arrested by NDLEA. Photo: @zinoleesky/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The portion of the recording captured Zinoleesky and Mohbad struggling as they were arrested by the officials and were about to be whisked away.

Other individuals in the neighbourhood also put up resistance as they demanded an arrest warrant from the officers of the federal agency.

This resulted in more pandemonium as the operatives were forced to manhandle people at the scene in a bid to successfully carry out their tasks.

As at the time of filing this report, Legit.NG understands that both music stars are locked away in custody.

Watch the video of their arrest as sighted on social media below:

Reactions Zinoleesky and Mohbad's arrest

marcelino_ugo said:

"Why did Dey handcuff the celebrities … are they criminals… what is Nigeria turning into …"

olaide.0.8 said:

"If a celebrity was treated this way, I wonder how a normal citizen would be treated."

jewel_of_d_south said:

"I don’t know why our enforcement agents don’t give self recognition to these celebrities.it’s not too cool."

ola_feggi said:

"This is absolutely wrong, you don’t treat people like that even if they are your suspects…"

dom__lucy said:

"@ndlea_nigeria this is really disheartening and I’m so heartbroken seeing this videoare we even an animal to you? it’s really scary these people are humans for goodness sakethe attack was not really necessary."

