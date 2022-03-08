The Senate has challenged the Federal High Court's order barring it from re-amending the Electoral Act Amendment

In its ruling on Monday, March 8, the court in Abuja ruled that the legislative body is not to remove section 84 (12) of the Act as recommended by President Buhari

However, the red chamber has stated clearly that the court cannot stop it from performing its official duties

Abuja - A ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja has barred the Senate from re-amending the Electoral Amendment Act as advised by President Muhammadu Buhari who recently gave assent to the act.

In the suit, the court barred the red chamber from removing section 84 (12) of the act ahead of the 2023 general elections, The Nation reports.

The Senate said the court cannot stop it from performing its duties

Among the defendants named in the suit are AGF Abubakar Malami, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Clerk to the National Assembly, Senate Leader, House of Representatives Leader, and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

However, during its plenary on Tuesday, March 8, the Senate made it clear that the judiciary cannot stop it from exercising its constitutional authority and duties.

Challenging the court's ruling, Lawan was quoted to have said:

“The judiciary, cannot stop the National Assembly from performing its duties."

Meanwhile, President Buhari had signed into law the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022.

Legit.ng gathered that the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known on Friday, February 25, in a post shared on Facebook.

Among those present at the signing ceremony were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Gbajabiamila, and Lawan.

Others were Chief of Staff Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, SGF Boss Mustapha, chairman House committee on INEC, Hon. Aisha Dukku, and chairman Senate committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya.

In another report, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday, February 26, commended President Buhari for signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

Ortom said the amendments to the Electoral Act will encourage transparency in the electoral process and lead to the emergence of true representatives of the people.

