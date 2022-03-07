The federal high court in Abuja says alteration of the newly amended electoral act must be on the basis of statutory procedures

The ruling of the court bars Buhari, Malami, Lawan, and other related persons from executing illegal alteration of the new electoral act

Justice Ekwo of the federal high court in Abuja ruling also recognizes the authenticity of the newly amended electoral law

FCT, Abuja - The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has won a suit barring President Muhammadu Buhari, the attorney general, and the legislative from altering the newly amended Electoral Act 2022.

NAN reports that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, March 7 ruled over an ex parte application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) validating the electoral law and barring anyone from altering the new law.

A federal high court in Abuja has barred President Muahammadu Buhari, others from tampering with the Electoral Act. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Legit.ng gathered that the ruling posits that any future amendment to the new law must be in adherence to all guiding principles of the constitution.

This means that statutory procedures will be undertaken before changes or amendments can be made to the new electoral law.

In the application marked FHC/ABJ/CS/247/2022, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) counsel, James sued the President, the AGF, Senate President, Speaker, House of Representatives, clerk of National Assembly, Senate leader, House of Representatives leader and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) respectively.

In another development, the PDP filed another application that will bar the National Assembly from giving effect to the President’s request to remove Section 84 (12) from the Electoral Act or take any step that would make the provision inoperative pending the resolution of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

Buhari Signs Electoral Act Amendment Bill Into Law

Recall that Legit.ng reported that a few weeks ago that President Buhari had penned the Electoral Act 2022 into law.

His special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, announced the development on Friday, February 25, in a post shared on his official Facebook page.

This was coming after the President had rejected the bill on several occasions calling for an amendment in some of the statutory provisions of the bill.

How 9th Assembly Made Buhari Sign Electoral Bill Into Law

Reacting to this development, Ezrel Tabiowo, the special assistant (Press) to the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan said the bill was a very critical one.

He said the bill would have stirred controversies if not properly treated by the Senate.

According to Ezrel, he boasted that the cordial relationship between the Senate and the executive fostered the passage of the bill.

