President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for signing the amended Electoral Act into law

The commendation was given by the governor of Benue state Samuel Ortom on Saturday, February 26, in Gboko

According to Ortom, the passage of the bill by the president is the beginning of new things that are set to happen in Nigeria

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday, February 26, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

Ortom said the amendments to the Electoral Act will encourage transparency in the electoral process and lead to the emergence of true representatives of the people.

A statement released by the chief press secretary to the governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, said Ortom made the commendation while addressing journalists in Mbatiav, Gboko area of Benue state.

Governor has commended President Buhari for signing the Amended Electoral Bill into law Photo: Bashir Ahmad

Source: Facebook

As seen by Legit.ng, the statement said the governor is excited that the president has headed to the call of many Nigerians to sign the amended Electoral Act.

According to Ikyur, Governor Ortom noted that the action of the president will bring about a transparent, free, fair and credible election in Nigeria.

Ortom added that the passing of the Amended Bill into law by President Buhari is the beginning of the good things set to happen in Nigeria.

The governor said that the President did well by rejecting Section 84(12) of the amended Electoral Act, saying the action is democratic and should be commended.

Ortom said:

"The President did well by indicating that Section 84(12) should be deleted or amended to ensure that we do not cause unnecessary hardship to those in government who want to participate in the electoral process of our country.

"That is a welcome development because the President did not arbitrarily delete or reject it but decided to send it back to the National Assembly for action."

For Ortom, the passage of the bill into law is democratic as the ball is now in the court of lawmakers of the National Assembly.

His words:

"I am sure our representatives will look at it in consultation with us and if they feel it should be deleted, that will be done. So it's a welcome development."

Electronic transmission of results

Speaking on the electronic transmission of results as provided by the amended Act, Ortom said this would bring an end to rigging at the polls.

Further advising the president to always listen to the voice of reason from Nigerians, Governor Ortom said such would go a long way in building trust between the government and citizens.

He added:

"It shows that we have said bye-bye to rigging because it has been a very big challenge where you campaign rigorously and win an election and then somebody sits somewhere and writes figures that are not real.

"But with the electronic transmission to Abuja, it will go a long way in curtailing changing of results and by so doing we will have true representatives and things will work out well for our country Nigeria."

