Breaking: Police arrest driver of BRT bus over murder of Lagos lady

The Lagos state police command says it has arrested the driver of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle which conveyed Ayanwole Oluwabamise, the late 22-year-old fashion designer.

Oluwabamise, a fashion designer, went missing after she boarded a BRT vehicle from Chevron Bus Stop, Ajah to Oshodi around 7pm on February 26.

During the journey to Oshodi on February 26, the fashion designer was said to have observed that the driver was not picking up other passengers at subsequent bus stops along the route.

Disturbed, she messaged her friend and sent voice notes detailing her predicament. It was the last time her friend and family members heard from her — and she was later declared missing.

On Monday, she was found dead on Carter Bridge, according to Lagos police command.

“The Lagos state police command regrets to inform the public that Oluwabamise Ayanwole, the 22-year-old lady who got missing in transit while on board a BRT bus on 26/2/2022 has been found dead,” Adekunle Ajisebutu, Lagos police spokesperson had said.

“The corpse was found lying on the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community, Lagos Lagos Island. The corpse has been deposited at the morgue of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.”

Source: Legit.ng