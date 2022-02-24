The present economic realities have continued to affect not only the standard of living of the people rather the country's resources

Reacting to this worrisome issue, Iba Gani Adams has called on the president to change strategy in order to revive the grappling economy

The Yoruba leader urged the president to seek other ways of growing the economy and not continue in his quest of borrowing more funds to salvage the situation

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate a new strategic approach to save the dwindling economy, saying the country cannot survive under the current situation.

Speaking on Tuesday, February 22, during the 2022 edition of Grandmothers' Festival held in Epe, Lagos, Adams picked holes in the administration's policies that had reduced the nation to a country that is surviving on foreign loans.

Iba Gani Adams is not happy with the president's constant borrowing.

Source: Original

Iba Adam's concern and solution

He, however, warned the present administration to desist from borrowings that are capable of turning the country into a perpetual debtor.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said:

"At the moment,Nigeria's economy is dwindling and it is in a state of comatose.Nothing is working.There is an urgent need for the Federal Government to evolve a strategic approach to salvage the economic doldrum facing the country.

"In recent time,Nigeria has been surviving on foreign loans and the economic hardship is hitting hard on the ordinary citizens.

"The recent scarcity and increase in the prices of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) can only make things worse for Nigeria and Nigerians."

The rise in flight tickets

Citing the sudden increase in the cost of flight tickets nationwide, Iba Adams added such increase would only add to the suffering of the people, maintaining that it could hinder the prospects of Air travels across the country.

"The proposed increase in the cost of flight tickets nationwide will also add to the suffering of the people.

"Now that people prefer to travel by Air as a result of the high spate of insecurity,it is very unfortunate that the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have resolved to increase the cost of flight tickets nationwide.

"For example,economy flight tickets that sold for N30,000 or N35,000 at a flat rate has been increased to N50,000 nationwide.

"The domestic operators gave reasons for the sudden increase which, according to them, include high cost of jet A1 fuel, forex scarcity, double digit inflation, increase in ground handling charges, cost of buying and importation of spare parts among others.

"Apart from the aviation sector, other sectors of the Nigerian economy are also suffering.The huge increase in import duty tariff for imported vehicles are taking a heavy toll on businesses and the cost of goods and services.

"It is very important for President Muhammadu Buhari to take a drastic step that can help salvage the economy.Buhari must evolve a strategic approach to save the dwindling economy from imminent collapse."

The festival

On the Grandmothers' festival, he said the festival had really helped in bringing development to the ancient town of Epe.

"The transformation in Epe today is evident.The festival has spiritual contents that are capable of turning the city around.Grandmothers' Festival is a replica of Halloween festival celebrated across Europe and the people are better off promoting their cultural identities."

The Oloja of Epe's remarks

In his remarks, the Oloja of Epe, Oba Kamorudeen Animasaun also applauded Adams' consistency in promoting the cultural identity of the Yoruba race, saying the Oodua People's Congress has been at the vanguard of securing the southwest region.

"Let me appreciate Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland for his consistency in championing the cause of cultural rejuvenation. Epe people will always stand by the group in its efforts to ensure the safety of the town."

Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo, Prof Raheem Kolawole urged all OPC Members not to lose focus, saying history will always be kind to the group.

He said:

"The struggle of the OPC will never go in vain,whether now or later Nigeria's history will be kind to OPC as a group that had rescued the Yoruba race during the most challenging period in the history of Nigeria."

Others at the event

Other guests at the event include the Oloja of Epe land, Oba Kamorun Animasaun, Olu of Eko-Epe, Oba Sefiu Adewale Bamgbopa, Alara of Ilara Epe, Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo, Prof. Raheem Kolawole, Fiwagboye Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land and Chief Nureni Odedina, members of the National Executive Council (NEC), and Members of the National Coordinating Council (NCC) among others.

Gani Adams predicts what will happen in 2022 if Nigeria fails to restructure

Earlier, the present economic situation in the country is a wake-up call to all and sundry because the environment is no longer enabling businesses to thriveNaira.

With the current rise in the cost price of goods and the fluctuation in the foreign exchange rate, The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has predicted what to come in 2022.

It was reported that Gani Adams, on Wednesday, October 7, said with the current situation of things in the country, Nigerians may have to be ready for a tough 2022, if the Federal Government fails to embrace restructuring.

Source: Legit.ng