Sowore Lambasts Nigerian Youth, Dismisses “Not Too Young To Run” Act

Omoyele Sowore has lamented that Nigerian youths have made themselves irrelevant in the country's political landscape

The former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) disclosed this while discussing Nigerian youths’ chances ahead of the 2023 general elections

He said in the North, there are those who are carrying machetes for politicians, while there are area boys in Lagos

Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has lambasted Nigerian youths over their attitude concerning governance.

Sowore spoke at an open space meeting organised by Premium Times.

Sowore says young people have made themselves irrelevant. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Original

He was joined by three other guest speakers to discuss Nigerian youths’ chances ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

Putting the topic of discussion “2023 Elections: When is the turn of Nigerian youths?” in historical perspective, the former AAC presidential candidate said the credibility of Nigerian youth has dwindled over the years to the advantage of the older politicians.

He said:

“What I’m driving at is that young people have made themselves so irrelevant that they keep pushing them to the fringes to do dirty jobs. Today now, in the North, you have those who are carrying machetes for politicians, we have area boys in Lagos.

“You had people like Kanu, not Nnamdi Kanu, yearning for Abacha to become president in the 90s and totally youths were eviscerated from the political scene likely because of their own making, because over time since the 60s, young people have continued to deploy themselves to the services of old people who have nothing to offer.

“What we have now are young people who are mostly hungry, not for relevance and power but for picking up crumbs from the table of people who sometimes are not even as intelligent as they are."

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Samson Itodo, executive director of Yiaga Africa said the idea behind the Convergeance is about reclaiming the state, "replacing the poor leadership we see at different parts of Nigeria with a new set of leaders who are capable of driving reforms and providing the promise of democracy."

Source: Legit.ng