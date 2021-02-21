Former VP Atiku has been spotted in a viral Twitter playing football

The video was posted on Twitter by his son, Alhaji Mustapha Abu Bakr, joking that his father was ready for the "next summer's transfer window"

Nigerians on Twitter have expressed diverse views regarding the former VP's fitness demonstrated with football skills

Nigeria's former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has demonstrated a rare physical fitness as he was captured in a video playing football with some young men.

The former vice president who will clock 75 in March has shown commendable fitness for a septuagenarian, making some Nigerians hail him on social media.

The video, sighted by Legit.ng, was shared on Twitter by one of his children, Alhaji Mustapha Abu Bakr, via his handle, @HHMustaphaAA, on Friday, February 19.

Nigeria's former VP Atiku Abubakar, 75, spotted playing football.

Source: Twitter

Abu Bakr captioned the video with a joke that his father is getting ready for the "next summer's transfer window".

He tweeted:

"Here’s my dad @atiku getting ready ahead of next summer’s transfer window"

Nigerians react

The video has sparked diverse reactions from Nigerians. While some commented on his fitness, others wondered why Atiku who was the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 elections was not elected by the electorates.

See some reactions below:

Mustapha Abdulmalik Kofar Bai, @mustymaleek, said:

"Nigeria and Nigerians will surely sign this outstanding & ever ready player come 2023 as Nigeria and Nigerians are still paying for the wrongful choice of 2015 and 2019"

E2, @WhyteAbel, tweeted:

"Baba wey fit like Ronaldo. @atiku may you live longer."

Kabiru Ahmadu Kadiri, @DanAhmadu1, said:

"Waziri (Atiku) is physically and fitted with full skills to rescue #FcNIG from dying hope. May AA succeed"

Donvic, @Donvic94619992, said:

"So Atiku is a baller, wow good touches."

Mukhtar M Iya, @mk_salmani2, said:

"There’s a good kick. Not bad, pop. May Allah make all things easier for you."

Muhammad Ibrahim, @muhdmanga88, said:

"I dont knw why but i just like and admire this man, lucky to have seen him lead"

