Some lawmakers of the House of Representatives were received on Thursday, March 3, by the Nigerian embassy in Romania

The Reps were in the European nation to supervise the evacuation of Nigerians who are fleeing Ukraine

The lawmakers were led to meet with fellow citizens in Romania by Majority Leader Al-Hassan Ado Doguwa

For the purpose of supervising the evacuation of Nigerians who has fled Ukraine amid Russiainvasion, a delegation from the House of Representatives arrived in Romania on Thursday, March 3.

As reported by Nkem Anyata-Lafia, a media aide to Yusuf Buba, chairman of the House committee on foreign affairs, the delegation was led by Majority Leader Al-Hassan Ado Doguwa.

The lawmakers arrived in Romania on Thursday, March 3 (Photo: @HouseNGR)

Source: Twitter

In the statement, Anyata-Lafia noted that the Buba-led delegation was received by personnel of the Nigerian mission in Romania.

The statement seen by The Cable reads:

“The lawmakers, who departed the country yesterday after very close monitoring of the degenerating situation in the last few days through which they maintained close contacts with officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerian Missions in Ukraine, Bucharest, Budapest, Warsaw, and other regional neighbouring countries to Ukraine, as well as the fleeing Nigerian nationals, were received on arrival by officials of the Nigerian Missions in the area.

“The delegation was subsequently led to meet with Nigerian evacuees who were already at the airport awaiting the first flight that would leave for Nigeria.”

Photos of the lawmakers and some Nigerians who are prepared to return home were shared on the Twitter page of the lower legislative body.

Read the tweets below:

Russian-Ukraine war: FG speaks on Nigerian students who refused to board flight

Meanwhile, the federal government of Nigeria had stated that Nigerian students who declined to board rescue planes back to the country are on their own.

Legit.ng reported that at least 415 Nigerian students who boarded the rescue plane from Poland arrived in Nigeria on Friday, March 4.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Poland, Christian Ugwu, who disclose the latest development, said Nigerian students who were able to leave Ukraine and make it to Poland are eligible for a two weeks visa.

Source: Legit.ng