The federal government of Nigeria has warned Nigerian students on the borders of Ukraine that they are at their own risk.

Nigerian Ambassador to Poland, Christian Ugwu, said parents should talk reason to their children or they face the consequences

While the evacuation process is ongoing in Ukraine, some Nigerian youths in Abuja say they are willing to carry arms to defend the people of Ukraine

Poland - The federal government of Nigeria has stated that Nigerian students who declined to board rescue plane back to the country are on their own, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng reports that at least 415 Nigerian students who boarded the rescue plane from Poland arrived in Nigeria on Friday, March 4.

The federal government has reacted to Nigerian students who refused to board flight amid the Russian-Ukraine war. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Source: UGC

Nigerians in Poland are eligible for two weeks visa

The Nigerian Ambassador to Poland, Christian Ugwu, who disclose the latest development, said Nigerian students who were able to leave Ukraine and make it to Poland are eligible for a two weeks visa.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ugwu while speaking with reporters in Poland noted that parents should deem it necessary to persuade their children pending when the war is over. He insisted that it is for the benefit and safety of these students to return back to Nigeria where their safety can be assured.

He said:

“Remaining in Poland will be a difficult thing for them because we know what is obtainable in this place.

“So please, they should tell their children to come home, seeing that the federal government has made available flights for them to come home.”

The Ambassador went further to note that staying in Poland beyond the allotted 15days visa permit will amount to a breach of Polish law.

He sounded a note of warning that the Polish government is very strict with their laws and anyone who acts otherwise is tantamount to facing the wrath of the law.

The Nigerian envoy to Poland while making reference to the attitude of the Polish people to blacks said the federal government has made all necessary provisions to cater for every Nigerian involved in the crisis.

“I know you people must have been involved in a very serious problem while running for your dear lives.

“I’m here to assure every one of you that Nigeria is for you, we have made provisions that nothing should happen to you", he said.

200 Nigerians apply to join Ukrainian Army

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that some Nigerians in a voluntary attempt indicated their interest to join the Ukrainian forces in the fight against Russia.

It was reported that no fewer than 200 persons were said to have made their intentions known. A source, who does not want his name on print was quoted to have said:

"About 200 Nigerians have applied to go and fight for Ukraine in the struggle against Russian invasion and the number is increasing."

Russian Invasion: Nigerian Volunteer Fighters Besiege Ukraine Embassy in Abuja

Reacting to the development, the second secretary of the Ukraine Embassy in Abuja, Bohdan Soltys, confirmed the development, adding that no step had yet been taken to that effect.

It was gathered that the men, who besieged the Ukraine Embassy in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, also put down their names in a register provided by the embassy.

It was learnt that about 115 young Nigerian men had put down their names as at the time of this report.

Source: Legit.ng