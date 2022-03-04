The second batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine has arrived in Abuja, according to a report by Channels TV.

An Air Peace flight carrying the evacuees touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, at exactly 6.35 pm on Friday, March 4.

The number of the evacuees are, however, yet to be confirmed.

Legit.ng notes that the evacuation exercise follows the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has left scores of people killed and many displaced.

Over 5,000 Nigerians, majority of whom are students studying in Ukraine have been caught up in the conflict.

Many of them have reportedly fled to neighbouring countries to Ukraine including Hungary, Poland and Romania.

Russia-Ukraine war: First batch of Nigerian evacuees Arrive Abuja

The Nigerian government on Friday, March 4, successfully evacuated the first batch of Nigerians caught up in the war between Russia and Ukraine. The Nigerians who were evacuated from Romania arrived on board Max Air Flight VM602.

The Lagos Airport in a tweet said the flight touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Friday, March 4, at 7.10 am.

Following the the arrival of this batch of survivors of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the chairman of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, thanked God for the successful evacuation of the Nigerians.

Delay in the evacuation of Nigerians in Warsaw, Poland

Earlier, the evacuation of Nigerians who managed to get to Poland from Ukraine was delayed by the Polish authorities.

The evacuation did not take place as planned because Polish authorities rescheduled the timetable.

Indigenous airliner, AirPeace deployed for the process touched down in Poland on Thursday, March 3, but the Polish authority rescheduled the release of Nigerians to Friday.

Russian invasion: Nigerian volunteer fighters besiege Ukraine Embassy in Abuja

Some Nigerians are interested in helping Ukraine overcome the invasion of its country by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian embassy in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has been besieged by young Nigerians interested in helping Ukraine.

The situation is the same in several countries as Britons, Americans and Canadians have also offered to help Ukraine.

Source: Legit.ng