President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, March 4, returned to Abuja after a 3-day visit to Nairobi, Kenya

The Nigerian leader participated in the Commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme

The presidential aircraft carrying the president and some of his aides touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after participating in United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) 50th-anniversary event in Nairobi, Kenya, The Nation reports.

Buhari touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja after his three-day visit on Friday afternoon, March 4, around 1pm, Vanguard added.

President Buhari was meant to proceed to London for routine medical checks after the event. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Recall that Buhari was initially scheduled to proceed to London in the United Kingdom, for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks after attending the United Nations event in Kenya.

The presidency is yet to release a statement on what would become of the president's scheduled trip to the United Kingdom as at the time of filing this report.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

President Buhari makes million dollar donation to South Asian country in crisis

In an earlier report, the Nigerian government made a donation of $1 million (N412,000,000) to aid in cushioning the effect of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The donation made by President Buhari was made public in a statement released by the secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Taha.

Taha while commending President Buhari and the Nigerian government for the kind gesture towards the people of Afghanistan said the OIC is keen on supporting the nation.

President Buhari makes crucial appointment in education

Meanwhile, the appointment of Sonny Echono as executive secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has been approved by President Buhari.

This was disclosed in a statement released by Ben Goong, the director, press and public relations of the Federal Ministry of Education on Friday morning, March 4.

Echono, a retired permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education, takes over from Professor Suleiman Bogoro whose five-year tenure ends March 18, 2022.

Prior to his appointment, he had served as a member, board of trustees of TETfund among other important national assignments.

Source: Legit.ng