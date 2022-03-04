A donation of $1 million has been made to South Asian country, Afghanistan, the Nigerian government

The donation is expected to cushion the impact of the humanitarian crisis going on in Afghanistan

The secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation urged other member nations to ensure they contribute the Afghan's humanitarian fund

The Nigerian government has made a donation of $1 million (N412,000,000) to aid in cushioning the effect of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The donation made by President Muhammadu Buhari was made public in a statement released by the secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Taha.

Taha while commending President Buhari and the Nigerian government for the kind gesture towards the people of Afghanistan said the OIC is keen on supporting the nation.

Noting that the donation will be for the Humanitarian Trust Fund of Afghanistan, Taha said the gesture comes in handy to add to the new momentum for the OIC's efforts in easing the crisis in the country.

He added that the donation will also cater for the needs of millions of people in Afghanistan including women and children who are victims of the crisis,

Taha's words:

“OIC remains committed to the noble cause of supporting the Afghan people and will spare no effort in implementing to the full the special resolution on Afghanistan issued by the last extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in December 2021 in Islamabad, Republic of Pakistan."

Other member states encouraged to contribute

The OIC further appealed to member states and partners across the globe to ensure that all hands are on deck in making contributions to the humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan.

According to Taha, the donation can be made through the account reserved for this fund within the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

