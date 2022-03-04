New details have emerged regarding suspects behind the murder of the five-year-old pupil killed by her proprietor in Kano state

Earlier, Jamila Muhammad Sani, wife of Abdulmalik Tanko, who confessed to murdering Hanifa, testified against him at a Kano High Court, on Thursday

In a twist, the Court has ordered the release of Jamila, after stating her innocence when she testified against her husband

A Kano magistrate’s Court has ordered the release of Jamila, wife of Abdulmalik Tanko, self-confessed killer of 5-year old Hanifa Abubakar.

Daily Trust reports that the woman, who was accused of conspiring with her husband to kidnap and subsequently murder the minor, was set free, on Friday, March 4.

Jamila had stated her innocence when she testified against her husband at a Kano High Court on Thursday, March 3.

Earlier, Jamila wife of Abdulmalik Tanko testified against him at a Kano High Court. Photo credit: Daily Trust

The court looked into her confession

Earlier, state counsel, Barrister Lamido Soron Dinki, prayed the court to look into the testimony given by the woman.

It was gathered that she testified and narrated her version and knowledge of the case involving the little girl.

