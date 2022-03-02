There is a new development regarding the investigations into the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a late student of Dowen College

Recent is the principal of the school, disclosed that the bullying investigation was underway by the school prior to Oromoni Jnr's death

During interrogation by Femi Falana as the 10th witness in the proceedings, she added that there is no cultism in the school

The Principal of Dowen College, Lagos, Adebisi Layiwola testified on Tuesday, March 1st, at the proceedings to unravel the circumstances behind the controversial death of the 12-year-old student.

She told a coroner's inquest that the school was in the process of investigating an allegation that Sylvester Oromoni Jnr was bullied when it got the news of his death.

Mrs Layiwola who wept profusely while testifying as the 10th witness in the proceedings said she has been the principal of the school for the last four years, Channels TV reports.

According to her:

“When the uncle of the deceased came to the school, we were still in the process of the investigation. He received a call from the sister of the deceased in my presence, that the deceased’s case had taken a bad turn. It was not long after, he received another call that the boy had passed on.”

At this point in her testimony, the Dowen College principal broke down in tears and the coroner ordered a 10-minute break. Earlier, Layiwola, who has been the principal of the school for four years, told the court during cross-examination by counsel to the Oromoni family, Femi Falana (SAN), that there is no cult in the school .

The coroner, therefore, adjourned proceedings until March 7 and 8, for the continuation of the hearing.

Sylvester Oromoni: Lagos police commissioner finally reveals why arrested housemasters, students were released

Meanwhile, Odumosu had said that Oromoni (jnr) died a “natural death”.

He also stated that neither the housemasters of the school nor the students can be prosecuted based on the evidence.

Odumosu added:

“Legal advice, however, indicated that ‘there is no prima facie case of murder, involuntary manslaghter and or malicious administering of poison with intent to harm’ against the students and the House Masters.

“Hence, they cannot be prosecuted. Hence they were all released on bail. The final result of the autopsy and DPP advice were officially released by the State government earlier in the week.”

Also speaking on the protest organised by the Ijaw Youth Council in front of Dowen College in response to the DPP’s verdict, the CP said the police would not fold their hands and watch a breakdown of law and order play out in Lagos.

