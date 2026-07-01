Breaking: DSS Arrests 5 People Connected to Buhari's Ex-Minister in Plot to Overthrow Tinubu
- DSS operatives arrested five close aides of former Petroleum Minister Timipre Sylva for allegedly hiding his whereabouts
- Sylva has been on the run since April 2025 when he was linked to an alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu's government
- Security sources warned the arrested aides could face charges more serious than those filed against Sylva himself
Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested at least five persons working closely with former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, over their alleged role in concealing his location from investigators.
The arrests followed Sylva's continued evasion of authorities since April 2025, when the Federal Government filed a 13-count charge against seven civilians accused of plotting to overthrow the administration of President Bola Tinubu.
Sylva is currently being tried in absentia before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.
Coup plot charges against Sylva
Six of the alleged co-conspirators, who were investigated jointly by the Nigerian military and the DSS, face charges that include treasonable felony, conspiracy to overthrow a democratic government, and conspiracy to commit terrorism, among other national security-related offences, Daily Trust reported.
Those standing trial include retired Major-General Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, retired Navy Captain Victor Erasmus Ochegobia, serving police Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Kashim Goni, and Abdulkadir Sani. Serving military officers implicated in the matter are separately undergoing court-martial proceedings.
Sylva, a former governor of Bayelsa State, is listed as the seventh accused person. He has remained in hiding since the others were charged to court in April, and his whereabouts have not been publicly confirmed by authorities.
Aides face possible arraignment
A senior security official, who spoke anonymously to Daily Trust, confirmed that five of Sylva's staff and close associates had been questioned and that they faced imminent arraignment, Vanguard reported.
The source indicated that the detained aides could face more serious legal consequences than their principal, given their refusal to assist investigators.
"They have failed to cooperate with investigators. That means they are also accomplices, they are collaborators in this undemocratic stance. They will have their day in Court soon," the source said.
Alleged coup: Court moves against VeryDarkMan
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate a suspected evidence leak.
The prosecution alleged that trial materials served to lawyers of the six men being prosecuted for allegedly attempting to execute a coup plot against President Bola Tinubu were displayed on the internet by the controversial critic, VeryDarkMan.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944