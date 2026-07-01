DSS operatives arrested five close aides of former Petroleum Minister Timipre Sylva for allegedly hiding his whereabouts

Sylva has been on the run since April 2025 when he was linked to an alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu's government

Security sources warned the arrested aides could face charges more serious than those filed against Sylva himself

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested at least five persons working closely with former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, over their alleged role in concealing his location from investigators.

The arrests followed Sylva's continued evasion of authorities since April 2025, when the Federal Government filed a 13-count charge against seven civilians accused of plotting to overthrow the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Former petroleum minister Timipre Sylva’s aides detained over alleged location cover-up. Photo credit: Getty

Source: UGC

Sylva is currently being tried in absentia before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Coup plot charges against Sylva

Six of the alleged co-conspirators, who were investigated jointly by the Nigerian military and the DSS, face charges that include treasonable felony, conspiracy to overthrow a democratic government, and conspiracy to commit terrorism, among other national security-related offences, Daily Trust reported.

Those standing trial include retired Major-General Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, retired Navy Captain Victor Erasmus Ochegobia, serving police Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Kashim Goni, and Abdulkadir Sani. Serving military officers implicated in the matter are separately undergoing court-martial proceedings.

Sylva, a former governor of Bayelsa State, is listed as the seventh accused person. He has remained in hiding since the others were charged to court in April, and his whereabouts have not been publicly confirmed by authorities.

Aides face possible arraignment

A senior security official, who spoke anonymously to Daily Trust, confirmed that five of Sylva's staff and close associates had been questioned and that they faced imminent arraignment, Vanguard reported.

The source indicated that the detained aides could face more serious legal consequences than their principal, given their refusal to assist investigators.

"They have failed to cooperate with investigators. That means they are also accomplices, they are collaborators in this undemocratic stance. They will have their day in Court soon," the source said.

Alleged coup: Court moves against VeryDarkMan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate a suspected evidence leak.

The prosecution alleged that trial materials served to lawyers of the six men being prosecuted for allegedly attempting to execute a coup plot against President Bola Tinubu were displayed on the internet by the controversial critic, VeryDarkMan.

Source: Legit.ng