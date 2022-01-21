The father of 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar who was killed and buried by her school proprietor has finally reacted

The man tearfully stated that he is in deep sorrow but can only be grateful to God despite the sad incident

He stated that it is a sad incident that can happen to anyone and appreciated security operatives for helping in unravelling the murderer

The dad of the 5-year-old girl who was murdered by her school proprietor has expressed sorrow over the incident that cut short his daughter's life.

In a recent video shared by @dailytrust, the heartbroken man tearfully told newsmen that inspite of the sad incident he can only thank God.

The man tearfully called on God to avenge her death Photo Credit: @dailytrust, pmnews

While stating that he leaves God to take vengeance, the deceased girl's father added that it is an incident he will take to the grave.

It is something that can happen to anyone

The distraught man said that those behind the evil act have not being fair to him and the world.

He admitted that death is something that will definitely befall everyone and that the incident could happen to anyone.

He appreciated security operatives for helping in apprehending the brain behind the dastard act and concluded by calling on God to 'fight for our rights.'

Watch his reaction below:

Condolences pour in for the distraught man

@omelletes thought:

"God already fought for you...the killers of the girl has been caught.... so sorry for your loss."

@ochendo_okwesilieze reacted:

"So painful and heartbreaking chai...What a wicked act."

@agiopupaul wrote:

"It's really a sad incident. . May God console you and may the soul of our little angel rest in peace."

@alhajiadozakariyau said:

"May Almighty Allah make it easy for us, purify our mind, put joy in our hearts, increase our Iman, elevate us beyond our expectations and guide us anywhere we go. May HE answer our prayers, Ameen."

School proprietor who murdered Hanifa Abubakar shares how it happened

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Kano school proprietor who kidnapped and killed his 5-year-old pupil had revealed how he did it.

Narrating to the police, Tanko said he had bought the rat poison which he used to end the life of his 5-year-old pupil at N100.

Hanifa's uncle, Suraj Suleiman said Tanko's wife rejection of keeping the child prompted him to take Hanifa to Tundunwada, Kano where he operates a private school.

It was at the location that he laced her tea with the N100 rate poison before cutting her body into pieces and then buried her in a shallow grave in the school.

Source: Legit.ng