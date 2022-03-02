The APC has constituted a zoning committee amid anxiety over the regions to fill the vacant positions in the national leadership

Ahead of the ruling party's forth national convention there has been apprehension despite the disclosure of the zoning agreement reached by governors

The committee was approved by the national chairman of the APC caretaker committe, Governor Mai Mala Buni

Ahead of the March 26 national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party has appointed an eight-man zoning committee.

Legit.ng gathered that this was made known on Wednesday, March 2, in a statement signed by the national secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Senator John James Akpanudodehe.

APC has appointed an eight-member committee to work on the party’s zoning arrangement. Photo credit: @officialapcng

The committee approved by the national chairman of the APC CECPC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni is expected to submit its report on Monday, March 7.

Below is the full list of committee members as shared on Facebook by the APC:

1. Governor of Kwara State, H.E. AbdulRahaman AbdulRazak - Chairman

2. Deputy President of the Senate, H.E. Ovie Omo-Agege - Deputy Chairman

3. Prof. Etim Nyong - Member

4. Dr. MB Shehu - Member

5. Comrade Mustapha Salihu - Member

6. Sen. Teslim Folarin - Member

7. Alh. Sadeeq Sule-Iko Sami - Member

8. Deputy Governor of Anambra State, H.E. Nkem Okeke - Secretary

APC crisis: Pressure continues to mount as PGF chairman says no change in convention date

Legit.ng previously reported that despite the pressure put on its activities by the recently released election timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the APC will stick with the March 26 date.

The chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Atiku Bagudu gave this assurance after a meeting of the forum with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He also debunked reports of division among APC Governors.

Again, APC crisis takes fresh turn as aspirants ask Buhari to stop party's convention

Meanwhile, some aspirants gunning for different key positions within the ruling APC have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the party's national convention slated to take place on Saturday, March 26.

The call to the president on the matter was made by the Forum Of All Progressive Congress (APC) Aspirants For National Convention on Tuesday, March 1.

In a letter addressed to President Buhari, the forum insisted that going on with the convention will lead to an internal crisis in the party.

