Months after the controversial suspension of Hadiza Usman, President Buhari has appointed a new managing director for Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)

A statement by the Ministry of Transport indicates that Mohammed Bello Koko is Hadiza Usman's successor

Koko had been serving the MD of the NPA in acting capacity before Buhari's approval of his appointment as the substantive head of the agency

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mohammed Bello Koko as the substantive Managing Director for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

This was disclosed in a statement released by the spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Transport, Eric Ojiekwe.

Legit.ng gathers that the appointment is to take effect immediately.

The statement read:

“The President and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the appointment of Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director, Nigeria Ports Authority.

"Prior to this appointment, Mr Koko was the Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Authority. This appointment takes immediate effect.”

The exit of Hadiza Usman

The Nation reported that Koko had been performing the role of the MD of the authority in acting capacity since the suspension of the former Managing Director Hadiza Usman in May 2021.

Usman was suspended over alleged failure to remit N165 billion operating surplus to the coffers of the federal government.

The ministry in May 2021 inaugurated an administrative panel to investigate alleged infractions within the NPA since 2016. However, the outcome of the investigation has not been made public.

