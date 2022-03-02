The Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum has reacted to reports that its members flew to Dubai for the sole purpose of celebrating the birthday of Aisha Buhari

According to the chairperson of the forum, Bisi Fayemi the first lady’s birthday coincided with an official trip to Dubai

Recall that a video made rounds on the internet showing the wives of the Nigerian governors presenting a cake to the first lady at the expense of taxpayers.

The report that some wives of Nigerian governors flew to Dubai for the purpose of celebrating the birthday of First Lady Aisha Buhari has been denied.

The Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF) denied reports that its members flew for the purpose of the the first lady's birthday after confirming the aunthencity of the viral video.

Bisi Fayemi, the wife of the Ekiti state has denied members of the Nigerian Governors Wives Forum flew to Dubai for Aisha Buhari's birthday

Source: Twitter

Recall that a video appeared on social media platforms on Wednesday, March 2, showing the governors’ wives celebrating Aisha's 51st birthday in Dubai.

In the video, Fayemi was seen holding a cake while leading the other women singing a birthday song to present a cake to Mrs Buhari during the latter’s 51st birthday in Dubai.

Bisi Fayemi, the chairlady of the forum explained that the governors’ wife did not travel to Dubai to present a cake to the president’s wife on her birthday.

The wife of the Ekiti state via a press release shared on her Twitter page noted that the celebration held in Dubai was a coincidence, adding that it was not the main reason its members travelled to the UAE city.

According to her, the trip was official which some wives of governors were part of.

Serious shakeup in Aso Villa as Buhari sacks Aisha's aides

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Muhammadu Buhari redeployed some of the aides of Aisha and disengaged others on Saturday, February 12,

The president also appointed a former lawmaker, Muhammad Zorro, as the senior special assistant on public affairs and strategy to the office of the first lady.

Moreover, three aides of the first lady have been redeployed to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.

Source: Legit.ng