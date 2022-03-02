Singer Davido continues to gather momentum ahead of his much anticipated O2 Arena show set to hold over the weekend

The 30 BG musician recently had an interesting conversation with Barcelona’s Memphis Depay to the delight of their fans on social media

During a portion of their conversation, Davido told the footballer that he intends to travel down to Spain

Nigerian singer Davido is gathering all the star power he can muster ahead of his O2 Arena show which is set to go down on Saturday, March 5.

The 30 BG musician recently took time out of his busy schedule to jump on a call with Barcelona footballer, Memphis Depay.

Davido and Barcelona football star Memphis Depay chat during IG live session. Photo: @davido/@memphisdepay

Source: Instagram

A portion of the live chat captured the two superstars exchanging pleasantries, with Davido informing Depay that he has a show at the O2 Arena.

This was followed by the singer welcoming Depay to the PUMA family while they both flaunted their outfits.

Davido also shared his intention to fly down and catch one of Depay’s games in Spain. In his words:

"I will come to Spain and we have to link up because Aubameyang is also my brother and it will be nice to see you guys over there as I am currently in London.''

Depay, on the other hand, promised to send the singer an outfit from one of his unreleased collaborations.

Watch the interesting conversation between the two below:

