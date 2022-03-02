The Nigerian presidency on Wednesday, March 2, gave good news on the plans to evacuate Nigerians who are stuck in war-torn Ukraine.

In a tweet by a presidential media aide, Bashir Ahmad, it was made known that the first batch of citizens will return home on Thursday, March 3.

Ahmad added that the Nigerian embassy in Hungary has received 650 citizens from Ukraine, 350 in Poland, 940 in Romania, and 150 in Slovakia.

The presidential media aide said this was confirmed by the Nigerian federal ministry of foreign affairs.

The tweet read:

"UKRAINE: The first batch of Nigerian evacuees are expected to arrive in Nigeria tomorrow, Thursday, March 3, 2022, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

