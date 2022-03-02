A viral video showing wives of governors visiting Aisha Buhari in Dubai with cake and flowers to celebrate her birthday has got Nigerians talking

In the clip, the women sang for her as camera lights flashed everywhere in the palatial room the guests were received in

Many Nigerians wondered if the needless travel by the governors' wives were not sponsored by states' resources

A video showing Nigerian governors' wives visiting Aisha Buhari with various gifts has stirred massive reactions on Twitter amid fuel scarcity and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

The Punch which shared the video noted that the first lady's birthday was actually in February and the occasion was a very private one.

The governors' wives all sang for Aisha Buhari.

Source: Twitter

She looks happy

In the video, the women all milled around in a palatial room as they walked towards Aisha in droves, singing her a happy birthday song.

Camera flashes were everywhere in the room as the first lady with a smiling and happy face hugged some of them.

Watch the video below:

The same clip gathered hundreds of reactions when it was reshared by @henryshield on Twitter. Below are some of the comments:

Nigerians express anger

@MummyKachi said:

"Uselessness is high places, people’s mother."

@RealMrKay said:

"I have no problem with Aisha Buhari celebrating her birthday. My only concern is making Dubai the capital city of Nigeria. It’s only in Nigeria that a First Lady will abandon her country for a saner country."

@Niellsbaba said:

"To them there's no strike as their kids ain't on strike."

@MayorDeWriter said:

"Just because of cake! Almost 12 of them pack their selves travel go Dubai! No nau."

@Yusuf__jr said:

"After watching this vid, you’ll think the people they’re ruling are happy."

@PapaEngagement said:

"I really do not have a problem with this, a lot of average Nigerians travel to Dubai, US and other Countries for this too. Obviously, she has the money to travel and Nigerians Money. But why will wives of some Governors travel all the way to Dubai to deliver a cake?"

Aisha Buhari speak on Nigerians in Ukraine

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the efforts of Nigerian diplomats to ensure the safe evacuation of stranded citizens in war-torn Ukraine were commended by Aisha Buhari.

However, in a Facebook post on Sunday, February 27, the Nigerian first lady called on the Presidential Task on COVID-19 to wave the payment for their test on the arrival of citizens from the European nation.

She also pleaded that similar fees should be abolished for all Nigerian children who are returning home soon and reduce the cost of the tests for all nationals.

