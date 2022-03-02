The federal government has released requirements to evacuate stranded Nigerians willing to return home

This was contained in a statement issued by the federal ministry of foreign affairs on Wednesday, March 2

According to the statement, only those with complete documentation at the Nigerian embassies would be evacuated

Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the federal government has concluded arrangements to evacuate its citizens fleeing the troubled European country.

Legit.ng gathered that the government on Wednesday, March 2, released requirements for stranded citizens to be evacuated home.

According to the ministry of foreign affairs, only Nigerians who are documented with the embassies in Poland, Romania and Hungary would be evacuated.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the spokesperson for the ministry, Francisca Omayuli and shared on the ministry's social media page.

Nigerians willing to return home have been advised by the federal government to get documented as it is mandatory before evacuation.

Part of the statement read:

"Intending evacuees should kindly note that only persons documented with the Nigerian embassies will be eligible for evacuation."

