Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, recently made an extraordinary plea for foreign citizens to come to Ukraine and enlist in the army

Dozens of volunteer fighters from Britain, Canada, and the United States of America have heeded the call

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmed that the country had received hundreds of requests from foreigners to join the fighting

Newcastle - A man with no army training or experience in conflict has said he is signing up to fight alongside Ukrainians in “solidarity”.

Chronicle Live reports that Roger Conway, 34, went to the Ukrainian Embassy in West London, where he collected an email address to volunteer his services.

Russian prime minister, Putin, has sent the country's forces into Ukraine amidst global outrage. Photo credit: Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik/AFP

Roger who lives in Newcastle said:

“We’ve convinced ourselves that we’re stepping in and we’re helping by having Facebook photos and tweeting solidarity but it doesn’t really make a difference to anyone. Solidarity doesn’t look real if you don’t do anything.”

Roger, who works as a contractor in finance, said he had never been in the army.

“I’ve never been in but I’ve not got kids, I’m 34, feel fit.”

Americans and Canadians among those joining forces with Ukraine

Reuters had earlier reported that a Texas software developer and a cook in British Columbia are among dozens of Americans and Canadians answering Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion.

With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking world war, Americans and Canadians said they were inspired by Ukrainians' fierce resistance.

Many believe their democratic rights will be threatened at home if they do nothing to defend Europe.

More foreign fighters volunteer to join Ukrainian forces

The UK Independent reports that one Canadian ex-soldier is selling his motorcycle to fight Russia in Ukraine.

An American army veteran says he is already on the front lines in the east of the country. Another Canadian citizen, a medical first responder, crossed the Ukrainian border on Monday, March 1 ready to join the battle.

The report revealed that a dozen former soldiers, emergency responders and regular civilians hailing from countries including the Netherlands and the UK are crowdsourcing funds to join the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War.

Twitter Spaces, WhatsApp groups, and websites have sprung up detailing how to join a newly established foreign legion.

Across social media platforms, many users are busy swapping tips on how to cross the border into western Ukraine and discussing what equipment to bring.

Russian Invasion: Some invaders in Kyiv surrendering without a fight, says US official

Meanwhile, a senior US defence official has said Russia’s assault on Kyiv has stalled with some units surrendering without a fight to Ukrainian troops.

The official spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, March 1, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces have come up against several logistical issues as they continue to struggle to take the Ukrainian capital.

The US official said that there has been evidence of certain risk-averse behaviour by the Russian military.

