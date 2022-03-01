The Governor David Umahi-led administration has recorded a major milestone in Ebonyi state's infrastructure

Abakaliki, Ebonyi - Ebonyi state government has performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a computer village estate at Uda Odeji, Abakaliki.

A statement by Francis Nwaze, the special assistant to the governor on media and publicity which was made available to Legit.ng, revealed that Governor David Nweze Umahi performed the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, March 1.

Governor David Umahi performed the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday. Photo credit: Ebonyi state government

In his remarks at the event, Umahi commended the Amike Aba and Ntezi Ava Villages for the donation of the land for the project

He called on the people of southeast to always invest within the region to ensure consistent transformation of the zone.

He said:

"If the Igbos can bring ten percent of their investment home then this place can become the Jamaica of Africa, we are set for business."

In her opening remarks, the commissioner for trade and investment, Barrister Chioma Nweze congratulated the state on the realization of the project.

Chief Tony Nwakeze, the president general association of Computer Village Merchants of Nigeria, noted that the establishment of the project in thesState would further develop Ebonyi.

Nwakeze noted:

"Your Excellency, if I tell you how I feel we will not go here today, Computer Village is a technology hub in Africa, Computer Village is all about technology, the computer comprises artificial intelligence, security, and all the things needed to make life very easy.

"The only Governor with a listening ear, what we are coming to do here must benefit our people, we are going to do things and take care of our social responsibility."

The traditional Ruler of Nkaleke Echara Unuphu Community, Eze Sunday Oketa thanked the Governor for the choice of the Community for the project and assured of their support for the project.

The president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor congratulated Ebonyians on the milestone of the commencement of the project.

Obiozor, represented by Chief Alex Ogbonna congratulated Ebonyians on the milestone of the commencement of the project. Professor Obiozor also eulogized Governor Umahi for prudent management of resources.

