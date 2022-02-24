Muhammadu Buhari has expressed excitement about leaving office in 2023 after two tenures as Nigeria's president

The Nigerian leader on Thursday, February 24, said he is looking forward to when he will become known as former president

Buhari also noted he will not go beyond the constitutional permitted two tenure as he has sworn by the Holy Quran to uphold the Constitution

Nasarawa - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, February 24, says he is looking forward to the end of his tenure in 2023, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Buhari who made the declaration while speaking at a courtesy visit to the palace of Emir of Lafia, Nasarawa State, retired Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad 1, noted that this is because he will become known as former president.

According to him, he has no intention go beyond the constitutional permitted two tenure, as he has sworn by the Holy Quran tto uphold the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Nigerian leader in a statement by Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media and publicity retirated this while noting his case is different from traditional rulers whose appointments are terminal.

In another report by Vanguard, he urged leaders who take the oath of office, swearing with the Holy Book, to be careful not to abuse the trust of leadership placed on them by the people and God.

“Politics apart, whenever we are made to swear by the Holy Quran, we have to be very careful. We must make sure that we do not abuse the trust God has given us as leaders.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“I have seen former governors here and I am looking forward to also becoming a former President.”

President Buhari reveals the only thing he wants from Nigerians

In a previous report by Legit. ng, Buhari said that he’s not “expecting any appreciation” from Nigerians after the end of his administration.

He said this in an interview with NTA aired on Thursday, January 6. President Buhari, however, said he would love to be remembered as a president who gave his best.

His words:

“I’ve been a governor, a minister, and I’m in my second term as president. So, I’ve gone through all the systems, and what else can I do for this country?

Source: Legit.ng