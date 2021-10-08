Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, has shared his opinion concerning the state of the nation come 2022

In his words, Iba Adams said the current economic situation is worrisome but not compared to the harsh realities Nigerians would experience in 2022

The Yoruba leader noted that if the president fails to work on the economy not later than December 2021, 2022 would be tougher than expected

Lagos state- The present economic situation in the country is a wake-up call to all and sundry because the environment is no longer enabling businesses to thriveNaira.

With the current rise in the cost price of goods and the fluctuation in the foreign exchange rate, The Aare of Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has predicted what to come in 2022.

Vanguard reports that Gani Adams, on Wednesday, October 7, said with the current situation of things in the country, Nigerians may have to be ready for a tough 2022, if the Federal Government fails to embrace restructuring.

The Aare of Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has expressed deep concern over the economic situation of the country. Photo credit: Aare Gani Adams

Speaking during the second edition of the Odo Erelu festival in Lagos, Adams said that as of today, the Nigerian economy is obviously in a terrible condition, while Naira is falling on a daily basis.

His words:

“For instance, N700 exchanges for one British Pound Sterling at the moment, while the Dollar is put at N578, and Euro is currently N656, at the official rate. Our naira continues to fall to the global currencies. And this has affected the exchange rates in the global market.

“The economy is obviously not stable. Prices of essential food and commodities are on the high side. A bag of rice produced here in Nigeria is put at N25,000, while garri, which is also a very important commodity for the low-income earner, is no longer affordable to the people.

“In Nigeria today, the middle class could hardly survive the harsh economic crisis while the lower class is languishing in poverty. We don’t need a prophet to tell us that by 2022, the naira might still slip further beyond what we can salvage because prices of commodities have gone beyond our reach.

“From the present economic situation in the country, if President Buhari fails to save the economy from collapsing before December, this year, God forbids, we should be ready for a very tough time by 2022."

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari said that Nigerians were right to be concerned about the decision of the federal government to seek additional loans to fund 2022 budget estimates, but insisted that the debt level of the country was still at a sustainable limit, This Day reported also.

The President made this disclosure on Thursday, October 7, while presenting the 2022 budget estimates to the joint session of the National Assembly.

