The ruling APC has notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of its forthcoming national convention

This is contained in a letter addressed to the chairman of the electoral commission as demanded by the Electoral Act

Recall that the party's national conference is slated to take place on Saturday, February 26, amidst controversies over the exercise

In spite of calls for the postponement of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s planned February 26 national convention, the ruling party is determined to move ahead.

The APC national caretaker body has written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to notify it of the upcoming exercise, Nigerian Tribune reports.

APC has informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) about its upcoming national convention. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

It was gathered that the “notice” from the Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker leadership is in line with the demand by the Electoral Act as INEC officials are expected to monitor the exercise.

According to Section 85 (1) of the Electoral Act, a registered political party must give INEC at least 21 days notice of any convention, congress, conference or meeting convened for electing executive committee members.

APC yet to notify the electoral body

Contrary to Nigerian Tribune's report, Daily Trust stated APC is yet to formally notify INEC of its national convention scheduled for February 26

Officials of the electoral commission explained that as at Monday, January 31, INEC was yet to receive any notice from APC on its convention.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu made the disclosure.

Convention: There is no zoning list

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee of the APC, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has denied that the party has a zoning list ahead of the national convention.

Buni made this position through the director-general, press and media affairs, Mamman Mohammed, in a statement on Wednesday, January 26.

Mohammed described the report which has already has gone viral as false, unfounded, and baseless.

APC crisis deepens as youth group calls for boycott of February 26 convention

Meanwhile, more stakeholders in the APC have joined the clamour for the postponement of the ruling party's planned February 26 national convention.

As highlighted by other faithful, the APC Youth Development and Progressive Forum said some northern governors have hijacked the ruling party.

The youth group said these northern governors are pushing for a convention that could ultimately destroy the party.

