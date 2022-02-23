Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara state, has been ordered to forfeit some of his assets for two months

The order was given on Wednesday, February 23, by a Federal High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja

This was the ruling of the court presided over by Justice Obiora Egwuatu after an application by the ICPC

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja - An order of interim forfeiture over some assets claimed to be owned by Abdulaziz Yari, an ex-governor of Zamfara, has been given by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The verdict of the court was read on Wednesday, February 23, by Justice Obiora Egwuatu following an ex-parte application by a counsel to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission (ICPC), Osuobeni Ekoi Akponimisingha, The Nation reports.

As contained in the ruling said the order will last for 60 days to enable the ICPC to conclude its investigation and afterward apply for final forfeiture, Premium Times added.

Justice Egwuatu directed the ICPC to make the order public for any person or persons with interest in the properties to give reasons in two weeks why they should not be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

The ICPC had claimed that some of these properties are located in Maryland (USA), Abuja, and Kaduna state.

Zamfara APC crisis: Spokesman for Mattawale’s camp makes stunning revelations about Yari’s loyalists

Meanwhile, the publicity secretary of All progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara state chapter, led by incumbent Governor Bello Mohammed Mattawale had said Yari's loyalists were no longer members of the party.

Alhaji Yusuf Idris Gusau who made this disclosure in an interview spoke on the crisis rocking the party in the state.

According to him, there was no cause for alarm as the party in Zamfara had remained strong and united.

"As far as we are concerned, there is no row in the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"The party has remained one and united family with its structures, the state governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle is the leader as affirmed by the national headquarters of the party under the distinguished caretaker chairmanship of His Excellency, the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni."

