Abuja - A suit seeking to challenge former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s eligibility to vie for the office of the president has been dismissed by the Federal High Court, Abuja, The Guardian reports.

Justice Inyang Ekwo on Monday, February 21, ruled that the plaintiff, Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA) who instituted the case lacked the legal right to do so.

In another report by Vanguard, Ekwo while delivering judgment described the plaintiff as “busy body and meddlesome interloper.”

The group had earlier sued the former presidential candidate along with the PDP, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The EMA is challenging Atiku’s eligibility to contest for presidency on the grounds that he was not a Nigerian citizen by birth.

Protest against Atiku begins In Lagos, Adamawa, other states

Members of a pro-Atiku Abubakar group, North 4 North, who rallied support for the former vice president during the 2019 general elections have turned against him.

The group on Monday, February 14, mobilised its members to carry out campaigns against Atiku's 2023 presidential aspiration in Lagos, Adamawa, Kaduna, and Plateau.

The protesters called on the electorate not to vote for Atiku because they want him to step down for a southeastern presidential aspirant, believing that power should be shifted to the region come 2023.

2023: Obasanjo, ex-generals reportedly dump Atiku

Meanwhile, Olusegun Obasanjo had been reported to be supporting the calls for the presidency to be shifted to the south come 2023.

Among politicians who were said to be supported by Obasanjo and other ex-generals of the Nigerian Army are Peter Obi and a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Kingsley Moghalu, and Akinwumi Adesina of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

For the vice presidential office, the former national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Attahiru Jega, was top on the list.

