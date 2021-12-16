The EFCC has arrested the former managing director of a new generation bank linked to financial corruption

The said ex-MD was the head of the bank where another sum of money, $72.87 million, was allegedly stolen by Diezani Alison-Madueke

The former minister of petroleum resources is on the watchlist of the antigraft agency for money laundering while in office

A fresh sum of $72.87 million said to be linked to the embattled former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has been discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement on the discovery, the anti-graft agency disclosed that the money was traced to a new generation bank and that the former managing director of the bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo, who was in office at the time of the alleged crime, has been arrested, The Cable reports.

The commission said the ex-MD of the bank is now in its custody (Photo: EFCC)

The statement, also seen by Vanguard, said:

“As part of the ongoing investigations into the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested a former Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo, allegedly over an additional $72, 870,000million still in the coffers of the bank.

“Okonkwo, who is currently the Chairman of First Bank Holding, alongside others, had earlier been grilled over a sum of $153million and $115million by the Commission.

“While all the $153 million was recovered by the EFCC, the cases involving $115million, as it relates with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, bribery matter, are in various courts.

“Okonkwo and Charles Onyedibe are currently being detained by the EFCC over the whereabouts of the new $72.8m.”

Diezani Madueke's diamond bra: EFCC boss reveals truth about raid on ex-minister's apartment

Meanwhile, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the EFCC had denied reports that a diamond bra was among items recovered from Diezani Alison Madueke's apartment contrary to the media reports.

Bawa made the clarification during his appearance on Wednesday, November 17.

The EFCC boss insisted nothing of such was found in Diezani's apartment being the lead investigator who investigated the former minister.

