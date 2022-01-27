The Central Bank of Nigeria has been ordered to pay sacked staff of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria over N2 billion

The staff were dismissed since 1996 and have been fighting for their entitlements in the last 10 years

The University lost the case but because the accounts of the school is with CBN, the court has ordered for the funds to be released

The Central Bank of Nigeria has been ordered to pay into the account 110 staff of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, that were sacked in 1996 all their entitlements in the sum of N2.5 billion.

Justice Rakiya Haastrup of the Abuja division of the National Industrial Court gave the ordered on Thursday.

In her judgment she pronounced bsolute an order nisi earlier made upon CBN as per Nairametrics reports.

Entrance gate of Ahmadu Bello University Credit: ABU

Source: Twitter

What the pronouncement means is that funds standing to the credit of the Institution domiciled with the garnishee (CBN) should be used to pay the judgement debt.

10 years of legal battle

In 1996, after the sack of 110 staff of ABU, they instituted a suit in 2012 seeking their reinstatement and challenging the unlawful termination of their employment.

They, therefore, sought “An Order directing the defendants to reinstate the plaintiffs forthwith and pay them all their outstanding salaries and allowances since their appointments were illegally determined.”

ABU in its preliminary objection argued that the case was statute-barred. They asked the court to dismiss the case.

On November 30, 2015, the court ruled in favour of the 110 staff and ordered ABU to reinstate them and also pay them their entitlement.

On November 7, 2016, the court ruled that the institution should pay the sacked staff a computed sum of N2.5 billion and a 10 percent per annum interest on the judgement sum.

The latest judgement will be the third in the long-running case.

