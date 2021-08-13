A Magistrate court sitting in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi state, has sentenced a staff of the AEDC, James Olayemi to prison

Olayemi's imprisonment was declared by Magistrate Tanko Muhammed after perusing all evidence put before him

Lokoja, Kogi - James Olayemi, a staff of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), has been sentenced to six months in prison for unlawfully disconnecting a customer’s residence in Lokoja.

Daily Trust reports that a magistrate court in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi state, however, gave Olayemi an option of an N50,000 fine.

Legit.ng gathered that Magistrate Tanko Muhammed also ordered immediate reconnection of electricity supply to the compound of Dennis Osanwuta.

According to the report, Osanwuta, a surveyor, sued Olayemi, a marketing officer, and the company’s regional manager Lammed Obadaki for damage to his property and unlawful disconnection of supply to his residence after he paid N370,000 in power bill for February.

The Guardian also reports that the Magistrate, however, absolved the AEDC regional manager, Lameed Obadaki, the second defendant, of any complicity on the two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and unlawful disconnection.

The judge consequently discharged and acquitted Obadaki, saying that from the evidence before him, there was no link between him and the criminal activities of the first defendant.

He said that Olayemi’s offence was punishable under Section 94 of the Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSR) Act, 2005.

According to the chief magistrate, Section 5 provides that electricity consumers must be given a maximum of 10 days for payment of electricity bills.

He said:

“The EPSR also provides for a three-month written notice disconnection to a customer before AEDC can effect an impending disconnection."

