Gunmen have carried out another deadly attack in Enugu, as they laid an ambush against the commissioner for lands in the state

This attack has led to the death of two orderlies of the commissioner while engaging the armed men in a gun battle

Meanwhile, the incident which happened on Sunday, February 20, has been confirmed by the Anambra state police command

On Monday, February 21, there was brewing tension in Enugu after the state commissioner for lands, Mr Chidi Aroh, escaped death by a whisker after gunmen attacked him.

Two of his police orderlies, who engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle, were feared dead, as their bodies had yet to be found.

The Punch reports that the incident happened on Sunday, February 20, while Aroh was returning from Anambra, where he attended a meeting.

The Commissioner escaped death with his driver as his orderlies engaged the gunmen which led to their demise. Photo credit: Enugu Metropolitan Network

Source: Facebook

How it happened

Police sources claimed that the two policemen were killed when the gunmen ambushed the commissioner.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Police confirm incident

The spokesman for the Anambra state police command, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the attack, adding that it happened along the Ukpo-Nimo Road.

According to him, the two policemen engaged the gunmen in a gun duel, which led to the escape of the commissioner and his driver.

He said:

“The command, on the receipt of the information, deployed operatives in the area. The whereabouts of the two police personnel is still unknown and operation is still ongoing.”

Pandemonium in southeast as gunmen attack police checkpoint again, kill 3 officers

Legit.ng previously reported that about three policemen were allegedly killed by gunmen yet-to-be-identified at a police checkpoint along Enugu-Abakaliki highway in Ebonyi state.

The assailants reportedly gunned down the officers who mounted a roadblock in front of Ezillo police station on Monday evening, February 14.

In another report by Premium Times, a source who spoke anonymously claims that the gunmen who were in a hummer bus might have been mistaken for a commercial vehicle by the officers.

Police arrest suspected ritual kingpin in Enugu

In another report, the police in Zone 13, Anambra state arrested a middle-aged man suspected to be the ring-leader of a gang that specialises in assaulting and using teenagers for rituals.

Legit.ng gathered that the police confirmed the suspect from Ovoko, Nsukka in Enugu state was nabbed with the help of some military men while he concluded plans to flee to Ivory Coast.

The suspect who lives at Obosi, Anambra state was allegedly involved in luring unsuspecting university teenagers in eastern states to hotels where they are assaulted have their blood taken for ritual.

Source: Legit.ng