Two women have reportedly kidnaped some innocent children in Ajuwo axis of Ogun state, southwest Nigeria

According to report, the two women perpetrated the evil acts barely 24 hours after moving into the compound

The women who are said to be in the 30s were said to have claimed to be students of a school-based in Ikeja

Barely 24 hours after moving into a new apartment, two women have reportedly kidnapped three children at Ajuwon axis of Ogun state.

The incident was said to have happened at Itsekiri street, Ajuwon, Ogun state.

The police have commenced investigation as two women reportedly kidnaped some children in Ajuwo axis of Ogun state. Photo: Nigeria police

Source: Facebook

The tenants disappeared with the children on Friday evening.

A source, who resides in the area, the women, said to be in their 30s, moved into a one-room apartment in the compound on February 17.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to the source, the women claimed that they were students of a school-based in Ikeja, Lagos, and would stay at the apartment for three weeks, pending the conclusion of their examination.

The source, however, said the name of the school was not given.

The women were said to have acted very friendly with the residents of the compound within the short time they spent there.

On Friday evening, the women reportedly asked to take a walk with the children to get to a shop in the neighbourhood.

However, after a short while, a search began for the new tenants and the children, but they were nowhere to be found.

The case has been reported to the Ajuwon police station.

Grace, wife of one Kingsley Peter, said her husband was arrested and that the officers at Ajuwon police station have refused to release him, despite arresting the barber who introduced the suspects to her husband.

When reached out to Abimbola Oyeyemi, Ogun police spokesperson, he confirmed the incident but said he has not received information on any arrest.

He, however, said some persons were “invited”.

“We heard about it. The case is under investigation. The kidnappers came to rent an apartment in that building. They recently packed into that place and other occupants of the house never knew that they had a game plan,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng