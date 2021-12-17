The Nigeria police have confirmed the arrest of a suspected ritualist kingpin who hails from Ovoko, Nsukka in Enugu state

The unidentified suspect specialises in luring unsuspecting teenagers in eastern states where he sexually assaults them and collects their blood for ritual

Police together with military men succeeded in arresting the suspect, while he concluded plans to flee to Ivory Coast

Anambra - A report by Vanguard indicates that the police in Zone 13, Anambra state arrested a middle-aged man suspected to be the ring-leader of a gang that specialises in sexually assaulting and using teenagers for rituals.

Legit.ng gathered that the police confirmed the suspect from Ovoko, Nsukka in Enugu state was nabbed with the help of some military men while he concluded plans to flee to Ivory Coast.

The police have arrested a suspect who is allegedly involved in luring unsuspecting teenagers into hotels.

Source: Facebook

The suspect who lives at Obosi, Anambra state was allegedly involved in luring unsuspecting university teenagers in eastern states to hotels where they are sexually assaulted have their blood taken for ritual.

According to police sources, the suspect whose means of livelihood are unknown claims to be building hotels and hostels. He invites his victims to hotels with promises of showering them with gifts.

How he was busted

Back in October, the suspect finally met his waterloo at the University town of Nsukka, after he started charting a teenage student Facebook.

He ended up tricking her to a popular hotel in the town where he sexually assaulted her. The victim lost consciousness after the suspect tied the girl with belts and rope.

When he reportedly revived her, she was asked to clean up in the bathroom. Fortunatley, she ran in with her phone and was able to send frantic messages to her roommate and friends for help.

