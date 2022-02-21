Disturbing reports indicate that many persons might have died after some explosives suspected to have been planted by terrorists went off at Galadima-Kogo, Shiroro local government area of Niger.

The explosion was heard on Monday, February 21, some hours after bandits raided about three communities not far from Galadima-Kogo, Daily Trust has gathered.

The community was invaded by terrorists (Photo: HQ Nigerian Army)

Source: Twitter

Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, the co-convener of Concern Shiroro Youths, claimed that the number of casualties is possibly high.

Fear grips middlebelt as gunmen attack police station, 3 officers feared dead, villagers abducted

Meanwhile, there was pandemonium in Niger as unknown gunmen reportedly attacked a station in Ishau under the Kafin-koro Police Division of Paikoro local government area.

The policemen on duty were reportedly killed while others ran away in a raid on the police station.

It was gathered that gunmen invaded the police station to allefedly free an informant who was in police custody.

After the invasion, the gunmen suspects also conducted a village-to-village raid in Kafin-koro area of the state.

Eleven communities including Zubakpere, Kuna, Aboloso, Kudami, Dakolon Daji, Nugwazi, Amale, Adunu, Ishau and parts of Beni were attacked.

Several others, including a village head, four of his children and five women were abducted across six communities in the local government.

At the time of filing this report Wasiu Abiodun, Niger Police spokesman was yet to confirm the development.

