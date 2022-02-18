A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Friday ordered the remand of four men in a correctional centre for allegedly conspiring and burning a Mango farm belonging to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The suspects: Julius Igyo, Samuel Aleva, Pius Mcha and Daniel Ortserga, are all of Howe town in Gwer-East Local Government Area of Benue.

They were charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation, criminal trespass, mischief by fire and act of terrorism.

The Chief Magistrate, Vincent Kor, did not take the plea of the suspects for want of jurisdiction and adjourned the matter until March 28 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Ato, told the court that on Jan. 31, the Manager of the farm, Suberu Mohammed, reported the incident to the Commissioner of Police in Benue.

Ato said the manager said that on January 29, he received a phone call from his assistant, Gowon Tarkev, that fire had engulfed the farm.

He stated further that when he rushed to the farm, he discovered that fire had burnt down 90 hectares of the farm comprising 18,360 mango trees valued at N183.6 million.

The manager in his statement accused the suspects, Asande Ishor, Uger Jarpes, Moses Torchie and many others from Howe of being responsible for the incident.

He also said that the suspects earlier demanded for compensation over the land where the mango trees were planted.

Obasanjo’s farm: 4 suspects arrested for allegedly torching former president's farmland

In a previous report by Legit.ng, no fewer than four suspects were arrested in connection with the burning of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo's 2,420 hectares of farmland in Benue state.

The state government led by Governor Samuel Ortom had vowed to fish out the perpetrators for prosecution in the wake of the incident.

Ortom in a statement by his chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur said the fire was an act of sabotage, adding that the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

Obasanjo drops first public statement after his Benue farm was destroyed

Meanwhile, Obasanjo has reacted to the attack on his farmland at Hawe in Aliade area of Gwer East local government of Benue state by some suspected hoodlums.

The former Nigerian leader said the destruction and burning down of his 2,420 hectares of farmland is a bad development.

In a statement issued by his special assistant on media, Kehinde Akinyemi, in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Obasanjo said government at the state and local government level have taken up the matter.

Source: Legit.ng