There was an attack at the police headquarters in Ideato South local government area in Imo state on Thursday, January 6

It was gathered that a lot of detainees were set free by gunmen who stormed the facility with explosives

The attack on the police division hasn't been confirmed by the spokesman of the Imo Police Command, Michael Abattam

Dikenafai, Imo state - Gunmen have attacked the Ideato South local government area police headquarters in Dikenafai, Imo state.

The attack, which took place on Thursday, January 6, saw some detainees set free after the attackers were said to have bombed the facility, The Nation reports.

In another report by P.M News, the hoodlums, who came in large numbers destroyed the building with explosives.

Part of the facility destroyed include administrative office, the divisional police officer’s office, and the reception desk.

It was gathered that a local vigilante group caught some of the detainees. Pastor Bede Ikeaka, the chairman of Ideato South LGA Interim Management Committee was surprised at the unfortunate incident.

Imo police command spokesman, Michael Abattam, on his part stated he was yet to be briefed.

