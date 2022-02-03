No fewer than three police officers have been sent to an early grave by gunmen in Ishau, Paikoro local government area of Nigera state

The tragedy took place when the attackers struck at the police division to set free an alleged informant

The spokesman for the Niger police command is yet to confirm the attack as at the time of filing this report

Paikoro -There was pandemonium in Niger state as unknown gunmen reportedly attacked a station in Ishau under the Kafin-koro Police Division of Paikoro local government area.

The Nation reports that three policemen on duty were reportedly killed while others ran away in a raid on the police station.

It was gathered that gunmen invaded the police station to allefedly free an informant who was in police custody.

After the invasion, the gunmen suspects also conducted a village-to-village raid in Kafin-koro area of the state, Nigerian Tribune added.

Eleven communities including Zubakpere, Kuna, Aboloso, Kudami, Dakolon Daji, Nugwazi, Amale, Adunu, Ishau and parts of Beni were attacked.

Several others, including a village head, four of his children and five women were abducted across six communities in the local government.

At the time of filing this report Wasiu Abiodun, Niger Police spokesman was yet to confirm the development.

