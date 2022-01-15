A police inspector in Orsu West local government area, Imo state lost his life in a gun battle on Friday, January 14

The inspector was said to have been killed when the gunmen attempted to attack the Mgbidi divisional police headquarters

The attack is said to have left another police officer an injured and instilled fear in the minds of residents since the attack

Mgbidi, Imo state - A report by Leadership indicates that unknown gunmen have attacked another police station in the southeast region.

According to the report, a police officer was killed during the incident which took place at Mgbidi divisional police headquarters, Orsu West local government area of Imo state.

A police officer was killed following an attack by gunmen on Mgbidi divisional police station in Imo state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Michael Abattem, police public relations officer, confirming the attack in a statement on Saturday, January 15, said another officer sustained a minor bullet injury on his hand in the attack, The Cable added.

The police spokesperson said the attackers attempted to invade the police station on Friday, January 14, but were repelled by officers on duty.

It was gathered that some hoodlums in a white hilux vehicle shooting sporadically, attempted to gain entrance into the station around 8:45 pm

They were, however, repelled by the ever gallant Imo Command’s Tactical teams and the police operatives of the division.

Gunmen bomb police headquarters, free detainees

This development is coming a week after gunmen attacked the Ideato South local government area police headquarters in Dikenafai, Imo state.

The attack, which took place on Thursday, January 6, saw some detainees set free after the attackers were said to have bombed the facility.

The hoodlums, who came in large numbers destroyed the building with explosives.

Unknown gunmen kill police inspector in Anambra state weeks to guber poll

Meanwhile, gunmen killed a police inspector in Anambra state on Sunday, September 19, 2021. The assailants ambushed a police patrol in the commercial town of Onitsha and opened fire.

Police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu said in a statement:

“The attackers drove in a Sienna vehicle… and started shooting at the patrol vehicle along Ukegbu junction.

It is not clear which group in the southeast state is responsible for the latest attack in what has now been a routine in the area and neighbouring states.

