Armed bandits have launched a fresh attack on Anguwar Azara in Jere, along Abuja-Kaduna highway in Kaduna state

At least 10 people including the wives and daughters of the community leader, Malam Ibrahim Tanko were abducted during the attack

Bandit attacks, which has become a daily occurrence in parts of the state has led to the displacement of many people

Anguwar Azara, Kaduna - Tragedy struck again in Kaduna Niger state as bandits invaded the residence of Ssrkin Hausawa of Anguwar Azara, Malam Ibrahim Tanko, in Jere, along Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Daily Trust reports that the suspects abducting his wives, Maimuna Ibrahim and Hauwawu Ibrahim alongside four daughters.

Tanko, while confirming the incident said the bandits, who wielded sophisticated weapons, raided his house around 11:52 pm on Tuesday, February 15.

According to the community leader, his senior wife, Hauwawu was later released when the bandits discovered she is suffering from high blood pressure. He went on to note that he managed to escape using one of the exit doors.

The spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, ASP Mohammed Jalige is yet to confirm the incident at the time of filing this report.

