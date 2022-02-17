The Lagos campus of the Nigerian Law School was on fire on the night of Wednesday, February 17

Sources claimed that the fire outbreak was the tragic result of an electrical fault on campus on Wednesday

Although the fire was put out almost immediately, about five victims have been hospitalised due to the incident

Victoria Island, Lagos - There was a fire outbreak on the night of Wednesday, February 16, at the Lagos campus of the Nigerian Law School located at Ozumba Mbadiwe Street in Victoria Island.

Sources who spoke with journalists claimed that the tragedy led to mayhem and stampede.

The fire outbreak caused a stampede (Photo: Vanguard)

The Cable, quoting a source reports on Thursday, February 17, that the fire was caused by an electrical fault at the institution.

However, the inferno was put shortly after it started.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The source said:

“There was a fire outbreak yesterday night, but it was immediately contained. The fire was due to an electrical fault."

According to Vanguard, about five persons who were victims of the flames have been hospitalised

The report said:

“The fire came with a big bang. There was a stampede in the hostel. I saw a student jump out from the first floor where the fire started near the reading room. Other students ran out of their rooms in panic.

“At least, five people were seriously injured while one elderly woman who is a cleaner had her toe dislocated."

Senate approves establishment of more Law School Campuses, list of states to benefit emerges

Meanwhile, the Senate had passed a bill to establish additional law school campuses across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

The bill which was passed on Tuesday, February 8, was sponsored by the senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi.

States where the existing Law School campuses are located

Lagos (Southwest) Abuja (North Central) Yola, Adamawa state (Northeast) Kano (Northwest) Enugu (Southeast) Yenegoa, Bayelsa state (South-South)

States where the additional Law School campuses are to be located

Kabba Law School Campus, Kogi state (Northcentral)

Maiduguri Law School Campus, Borno state (Northeast)

Argungu Law School Campus, Kebbi state (Northwest)

Jos Law School Campus, Plateau state (North Central)

Okija Law School Campus, Anambra state (Southeast)

Orogun Law School Campus, Delta state (Southsouth)

Ifaki Law School Campus, Ekiti state (Southwest).

Source: Legit.ng