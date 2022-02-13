NEMA has provided a very disturbing update regarding the three-storey building which collapsed at Yaba, Lagos state

The southwest zonal coordinator of the agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, said the body of an IT student has been recovered

The mother of the student simply identified as Damola was said to have fainted after body of her son was recovered

Yaba, Lagos state - The body of a student on industrial training (IT) simply identified as Damola has been recovered from the rubble of a three-storey building at Yaba, Lagos which collapsed on Saturday afternoon, February 12.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the southwest zonal coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the recovery of the student’s body on Sunday, February 13, TheCable reported.

Mother of Damola, an IT student, fainted as the body of her son was recovered from the rubble of the three-storey building which collapsed in Yaba.

Source: UGC

Farinloye said the body of the student was discovered when the rescue operation was almost concluded.

Legit.ng gathers that the relatives of the victim were said to have arrived the scene of the incident and informed rescue workers that Damola was at the building on Saturday but was yet to return home.

Yaba building collapse: Mother of dead IT student faints

According to Farinloye, Damola’s mother fainted when one of the family members identified the corpse, PM News stated.

It had been earlier reported that the death toll from the collapse had increased to four, while two persons were found alive.

With the new development, a total of five bodies have been recovered from the rubble.

The three-storey building had collapsed on Saturday afternoon at No. 16, Akanbi Crescent, off Adesina Street, Harvey, Yaba.

Many feared dead, others trapped as church building collapses in Delta

In another related development, about 10 people died as a one-storey building allegedly belonging to a church, Salvation Ministries, collapsed at Okpanam in Oshimili North local government area of Delta state.

The church which is located opposite Rain Oil filling station beside the Redeemed Junction collapsed on Tuesday, January 11.

It was also gathered that the building caved in during a church service on Tuesday, January 11. Sources added that some construction work was ongoing in a part of the building which was also in use when the incident occurred.

Source: Legit.ng