The Senate has passed a bill to establish additional law school campuses across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

The bill which was passed on Tuesday, February 8, was sponsored by the senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, The Nation reported.

The Nigerian Senate has passed a bill to establish additional law school campuses across the six geopolitical zones. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Legit.ng gathers that the bill was passed after the adoption of the recommendation of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

States where the existing Law School campuses are located

Lagos (Southwest) Abuja (North Central) Yola, Adamawa state (Northeast) Kano (Northwest) Enugu (Southeast) Yenegoa, Bayelsa state (South-South).

States where the additional Law School campuses are to be located

Kabba Law School Campus, Kogi state (Northcentral) Maiduguri Law School Campus, Borno state (Northeast) Argungu Law School Campus, Kebbi state (Northwest). Jos Law School Campus, Plateau state (North Central) Okija Law School Campus, Anambra state (Southeast) Orogun Law School Campus, Delta state (Southsouth) Ifaki Law School Campus, Ekiti state (Southwest).

