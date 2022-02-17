Labour minister, Chris Ngige has reacted to the one-month warning strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities

According to the minister, the strike is not recognised because the union failed to notify labour ministry before embarking on industrial action

Meanwhile, Ngige also noted that the union failed in its agreement with the national inter-religious council headed by the Sultan of Sokoto

Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has said that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), are just on leave.

On Wednesday, February 16, Ngige made this statement while reacting to a one-month warning strike embarked upon by the academic union, PM News reports.

The minister revealed further that the strike is not recognised because the union failed to notify his ministry before embarking on it.

Chris Ngige says the strike action is illegal. Photo credit: Chronicle.ng

Failed agreement

Ngige also noted that the union failed in its agreement with the National Inter-religious Council headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad, and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev Samson Ayokunle.

He said:

“ASUU failed to get back to us and proceeded on strike without sending notifications. They just gave themselves a leave. If you want to go on strike, you should at least inform us officially by giving us notification but they refused to."

Ngige added:

“You can not just go on strike like that, it is illegal. So, they are just on leave. We will work with them and they will call off the strike.”

Recall ASUU had on Monday, February 14, announced the commencement of a one-month strike after its National Executive Council meeting, The Punch added.

The union had blamed the federal government for constantly failing to honour some of the lingering demands such as payment of revitalization funds for universities, payment of earned allowances for university lecturers, deployment of the UTAS payment system for University lecturers.

