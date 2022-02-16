It has been a long debate in the country for graduates who are unable to defend their certificates and in turn not qualified for the job they are employed to do

Dr Isa Pantami who is not happy with the above trend stated that such affects the economy of the country and as well level up the unemployment rate in the country

The minister thereby urged graduates in the country to work on themselves, get a skill or vocational training to support their degree as such would aid economic viability and sustainability

The minister of communications and digital economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, says most graduates from Nigerian institutions are unable to do the job they are employed to do.

Vanguard reports that he decried the trend among Nigeria graduates chasing government employment rather than venturing into entrepreneurship which gives them the impetus to employ others.

According to Pantami, the education system is not viable enough to produce employable graduates.

Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami attends the Prize Presentation Ceremony of Katsina National Talent Hunt Challenge (KNTHC) held in Katsina, Katsina State.

Source: Facebook

He said:

“We cannot be able to be proud of our education and our system until we are able to produce students and graduates that could do what ever we wanted for our country.”

The minister made the remark while speaking on the occasion of the prize presentation ceremony for the Katsina National Talent Hunt Challenge which took place in Katsina on Tuesday, February 15.

Pantami said:

“As the situation is today, most of our young people after graduating from school are not in anyway thinking of entrepreneurship, they are only interested in looking for government employment."

Pantami reiterated that the country’s major challenge today is not unemployment but more of unemployability, Channels TV added.

He stressed the need for government at all levels and other government institutions to focus more on talent and not certificates.

